How a little-known Finnish company became one of the world’s hottest gadget startups
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 18 Jan 2025, 05:41 PM IST
SummaryOura’s smart ring measures heart health and can predict when you may be getting sick
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the startup world, smart-ring pioneer Oura is a rare beast. It isn’t just a unicorn valued at more than $5 billion, but also profitable in a uniquely unforgiving realm: consumer electronics.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less