How a no-frills carrier became one of America’s best airlines

The budget airline with its name on the Las Vegas stadium hosting Super Bowl LVIII is quietly gaining fans of its own.

Allegiant Air took third in The Wall Street Journal’s annual airline scorecard, which ranks nine major carriers on their operational performance. It’s the highest finish for the Las Vegas-based no-frills airline. The smallest carrier in the rankings scored well in the categories of fewest mishandled bags, fewest cancellations and fewest passengers involuntarily denied boarding.

As with budget competitors Spirit and Frontier, flying Allegiant means accepting limitations. Some Allegiant routes are only available twice a week. If there is a cancellation, travelers could be stuck for days. It charges a host of fees for add-ons—picking a seat assignment, bringing a carry-on bag or even ordering a premium beverage.

But Allegiant’s most loyal customers say they have learned to play the fee game and don’t mind the upcharges. As rising costs and overall hassles eat into so many parts of the travel experience, travelers who might have ignored budget airlines before are giving them a look, with Allegiant’s improved efficiency and nonstop routes helping it stand out.

“I can see each thing I’m paying for, like a seat assignment, rather than a bulk amount," said Krista Wrightsman, a 31-year-old Cincinnati-area marketing assistant. “I think the affordability is great."

Nonstop strategy

Allegiant only flies nonstop, meaning fliers can avoid annoying layovers that increase the chances of a trip gone wrong. This spring, travelers can fly from Bismarck, N.D., to Florida’s St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Other routes include Phoenix to Asheville, N.C., and Omaha, Neb., to Austin, Texas.

Executives say this small-market strategy differentiates them from competitors like Frontier and Spirit, which are now chasing larger markets.

Frontier Chief Executive Barry Biffle said in an interview that flying to larger destinations will give travelers the chance to save money in more places. Spirit didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Allegiant has grown more reliable. In 2022, it canceled 4.25% of its flights, the most of any airline in the WSJ rankings, and fewer than two-thirds of its flights arrived on time, according to Pulse, a data platform from Anuvu, an aviation company. It finished fifth overall in that year’s rankings.

The airline needed a reset, said Greg Anderson, president of Allegiant Travel, the airline’s parent company. It capped its number of routes at 500 a day during peak periods and changed its approach to maintenance to ensure it had parts spread throughout its network for faster repairs.

In 2023, the airline canceled less than 1% of its scheduled flights and improved its on-time arrival percentage to 72.8%—10 percentage points up from the year before. (Allegiant still finished sixth of nine carriers for on-time arrivals.)

Operational advantages

Allegiant flew its planes for about 7.5 hours during peak days in 2023, hours less than Spirit and Frontier. That relative infrequency gives Allegiant more time to recover if things do go wrong, said Helane Becker, an analyst with investment bank TD Cowen. The carrier has fewer flights to southeast Florida, which tends to be more congested than the Gulf Coast, she said.

Allegiant also flies less than Frontier and Spirit. Allegiant had about 115,500 flights scheduled in 2023—60% of Frontier’s total and 38% of Spirit’s, according to data from aviation-analytics company Cirium.

Its flights are concentrated on peak days, meaning Thursday through Monday, and during popular times for leisure travel, including school breaks and holidays.

Unlike Spirit and Frontier, Allegiant doesn’t oversell its flights, so it didn’t bump a single passenger last year. It also placed first in baggage.

Allegiant had a higher rate of delayed flights than the largest U.S. airlines. Anderson said that’s because of the infrequency of its routes and the fact that it frequents smaller airports. The airline would rather delay flights than cancel them, he said.

Frontier announced a shift in its operational strategy this week and will run more flights like Allegiant does. Last year, one-third of the carrier’s planes flew out-and-back routes. That will increase to 80% by peak summer flying, Biffle said. This revamped schedule will lead to better performance in many metrics, including baggage and involuntary bumping, he said.

Customer service questions

Allegiant flew 17.3 million passengers in 2023. Nearly one-third of those are returning customers, executives said in the most recent earnings call, a 16% increase from 2022.

Sean Geurin, a 38-year-old from Tampa, Fla., said he doesn’t shop around at other airlines because he rarely has issues with Allegiant. He travels with a backpack, doesn’t mind accepting whatever seat he is assigned, and, more than anything, loves avoiding layovers.

“They’re my go-to," he said.

Anderson said the airline will be focusing on better customer service. Allegiant placed fifth out of nine in complaints in the WSJ rankings. It plans to add more self-service tools so customers can make changes on their own, as well as add more precise callback features.

Ashley Kuchle said she won’t fly Allegiant again after an August trip with her parents from Cincinnati to Destin, Fla. It was her parents’ first vacation in 25 years, she said, and both needed wheelchair assistance at the airport.

Kuchle, 32, said the wheelchair attendants promised to her at the ticket counter never showed up. She and her husband grabbed two wheelchairs and ran their parents to the gate, but the door had closed. They couldn’t get out until the next day. Kuchle said getting compensation took weeks.

An Allegiant spokeswoman said the airline takes responsibility for its third-party vendor, which didn’t provide the scheduled wheelchair assistance. The airline refunded the fares for the missed flight, rescheduled them at no additional cost and hopes that they give Allegiant another chance in the future.

