How a Trump victory would threaten Tesla’s success in China
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Oct 2024, 06:18 PM IST
SummaryElon Musk’s embrace of the former president complicates things in a vital market for the U.S. EV maker.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tesla has had a special relationship with China allowing it to do things in the country that have been the envy of other U.S. automakers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less