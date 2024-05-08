How ABB India became a stock market darling
Summary
- The industrial products maker’s stock has gained nearly 450% in the last five years. Why are investors so enthused? Part of the answer lies in what the company calls fast-moving industrial goods (FMIG), a play on fast-moving consumer goods. But, there is more to the story.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s Satpur area, in Nashik, Maharashtra, is hardly remarkable. In fact, it is like any other industrial estate in India. A clang fills the atmosphere; the air is heavy with dust; numerous trucks dot the well-kept roads, ferrying raw material and finished goods. Add to it the unforgiving heat of central India.
But once you step inside industrial products maker ABB India’s factory in the area, there’s a noticeable change. The temperature is regulated; the quintessential clatter and clang of a manufacturing unit is suspiciously missing; large windows let in abundant natural light, which coupled with the white walls, make the place resemble a laboratory more than a factory.
This factory is new, inaugurated just a year ago. It is an important piece in ABB India’s new strategy that focuses on products catering to engineering, procurement and construction projects. The strategy is centred around what the company calls fast-moving industrial goods (FMIG), a play on fast-moving consumer goods. The term is used to describe the company’s focus on a products-led business that has a quick turnaround time and lower to even negative working capital requirement.