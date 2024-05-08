How ABB India became a stock market darling

To be sure, a growing middle India and buoyant stock markets have also helped the company’s business and stock price. Its peer, Siemens India, which is into several businesses that ABB India is in, has seen an identical stock market performance over the last five years, gaining over 460% during this period. Meanwhile, the stocks of CG Power and Havells India, who also compete with ABB, have given returns in excess of 1,400% and 100%, respectively, over the same period.