How bosses should play politics: the cautionary tale of Elon Musk

Next consider the risks of becoming too big for one’s boots. In this, Mr Musk shares much with Henry Ford. Like Mr Musk, Ford reinvented cars, had a huge following, owned a platform that spewed hate speech and made no secret of his disdain for left-wing politics. Many presidents liked his cars, but some were infuriated by him. Woodrow Wilson kicked him out of the White House in 1915 after he proposed sending a peace ship to Europe to stop the first world war. Franklin Roosevelt criticised Ford for opposing parts of the New Deal. As Mr Troy says, Ford’s businesses were largely unscathed by the backlash because the regulatory state was smaller than it is now. Mr Musk has no such luck. His bromance with Mr Trump has alienated the left. President Joe Biden has snubbed Mr Musk when dealing with car bosses. Federal regulators are investigating Tesla’s self-driving technology. Being “Progressive Enemy No. 1", as the Wall Street Journal describes Mr Musk, comes at a higher potential cost than it did in Ford’s day.