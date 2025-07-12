How China’s BYD is squeezing suppliers in the EV price war

Stevenson, the analyst, pointed to an item on BYD’s balance sheet labeled “other external current accounts," which he said looks like a form of supply-chain financing. The item was included for the first time under liabilities in 2021, the year before the carmaker’s subsidiary started issuing D-chain on a large scale. It ballooned to $20 billion by the end of last year, accounting for nearly a quarter of total liabilities. BYD’s annual report doesn’t say to whom the $20 billion is owed.