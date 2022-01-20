How covid shaped India’s smart protein pie

There’s a reason why big brands want a piece of the pie. Or rather, several hundred million reasons. About 30% of India’s 1.38 billion population identifies itself as vegetarian. However, the remaining 70% has a predominantly vegetarian diet, often labeled flexitarian. Which probably explains why the country has one of the lowest per capita meat consumption–less than 5 kg. Compare this with over 100 kg in the US, 80-90 kg in western Europe and 60 kg in China. However, issues of climate change, sustainability, animal cruelty and religious reasons (shunning meat on certain days/months) are factors that seem to influence some flexitarians to further reduce the meat they eat. Cheekily, they are called ‘reducetarians’. But any which way you look at it, these are mouth-watering numbers driving the plant-based food business.