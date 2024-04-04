How Disney’s Bob Iger vanquished Wall Street agitator Nelson Peltz

Big plans

With their marching orders from Iger last year, Disney’s three key divisions—entertainment, experiences and sports—each came up with plans to reinvent or bolster their businesses.In the experiences division, Disney announced plans for large-scale investments in its theme park and cruise businesses. It moved aggressively to take the company further into the world of videogames—an area in which Disney has for decades struggled to get a foothold.Iger over the summer talked with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney about the possibility of a partnership with the “Fortnite" maker, people familiar with the discussions said. Those talks eventually led to Disney announcing in February that it would take a $1.5 billion equity stake in Epic and launch a Disney-themed “universe" inside of “Fortnite."