How Docusign is modernizing the age-old business contract

As a result, we have built a tremendous amount of trust that over the years we’ve extended to other moments in the journey. An agreement goes through a journey. You draft it, you negotiate it, you execute it, and then you manage it once it is executed. And we have, over time, added pieces of all those workflows. If you want to sell mass-customized agreements, we can do that. If you want to verify the identity of people who you are sending documents to, we can do that. But we never really put the whole thing together and we never put it on modern plumbing. So that is what I’ve been working on.