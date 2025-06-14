How Elon Musk is reinventing Tesla’s strategy

Tesla fans point to the success of the company’s advanced driver-assistance systems, known as Autopilot and FSD, as proof of how far along Musk’s team is toward fully autonomous vehicles. They conveniently leave out that what Tesla is selling, by the company’s own admission, isn’t, in fact, fully autonomous. The driver remains legally responsible, no matter how much the experience might feel as though the car is driving itself. In other words, FSD is just a glorified cruise control.