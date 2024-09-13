How Elon Musk secretly tried to oust a Texas prosecutor | Company Business News

How Elon Musk secretly tried to oust a Texas prosecutor
Joe Palazzolo , Dana Mattioli , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
SummaryIn a bid to counter George Soros, the Tesla chief executive unsuccessfully backed the opponent of a progressive district attorney.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Elon Musk secretly channelled hundreds of thousands of dollars into a local race in Travis County, Texas, in an unsuccessful effort to unseat a prosecutor who had won the office with the backing of the investor and Democratic donor George Soros.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less