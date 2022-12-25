How employers can help make their most vulnerable workers financially resilient?

Blue collar workers are most vulnerable to financial shocks. Low earnings combined with unpredictable expenses result in frequent cash shortfalls but also erode resilience in face of deeper health or market risks. This is particularly so for workers on pay-per-task or attendance-based payout models. COVID 19 served as an extreme example with gig worker surveys suggesting over 80% suffered material reductions in earnings whereas 44% were forced to borrow money just to make ends meet. But even more recent surveys indicate low levels of resilience, with 22% reporting they would be unable to stay afloat for more than a month, and 56% for a period of up to 6 months, if they lost their livelihood. A large majority of users perceived ongoing vulnerabilities related to unforeseen health expenditures, vehicle repairs, and even loss of work days due to illness.