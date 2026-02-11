How fake invoices duped BlackRock Unit into a $400 million loan
Jack Pitcher , Juliet Chung , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 11 Feb 2026, 02:02 pm IST
Summary
The wipeout of a loan by BlackRock’s HPS to a telecom entrepreneur points to risks for even the most sophisticated investors in the booming private-credit business.
BlackRock went all in on Wall Street’s booming business of private lending last July when it acquired HPS Investment Partners, a firm founded by alumni of Goldman Sachs that was one of the stars of the sector.
