How food delivery platforms enable tier II & III restaurateurs
Priyamvada C 6 min read 06 Aug 2024, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryThe tier II and III segments are likely to become the next levers of revenue focus for online food tech delivery platforms that saw overall growth moderating last year.
Bengaluru: When Priya Sharma opened a pizza outlet in Rishikesh in 2018, she wanted to offer a unique experience to customers at an affordable price by incorporating Indian flavours into the Italian dish that has grown to be a favourite among culinary crusaders across the globe. But what followed was nine months of struggle as Sharma could barely meet her expenses due to poor sales in the temple town in Uttarakhand. That’s when she decided to list Bonfire Pizza on food-delivery platforms.
