How Fractal, India’s first AI unicorn, is prepping for the next race
Summary
- Fractal Analytics Inc. became India’s first AI unicorn in 2022. It took a long time to get there—over 20 years. But, Srikanth Velamakanni, the company’s co-founder, has an audacious goal. Math, neuroscience and the power of compounding could help him. Keep reading.
Bengaluru: Near-death experiences are not uncommon in startups. For Fractal Analytics Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) products and solutions, that existential crisis came seven years after it started—in 2007. Two of its five co-founders suddenly left to start another company. And a third of Fractal’s employees quit to join them.
Left with 40 people, the split crippled the analytics company’s ability to execute. From then on, began a slow and gruelling journey to resurrect itself. It took Fractal over 20 years to hit a landmark today’s startups aspire to achieve in about five years. In January 2022, TPG Capital Asia pumped in $350 million into Fractal, making it India’s first AI unicorn, or a company with a valuation of over a billion dollars.
The company today has over $300 million revenue, 4,600 employees and operations spread across 17 global locations. Data intelligence platform Tracxn ranks Fractal eighth among 1,435 competitors in the data analytics space. The long list includes giants such as Accenture and PwC, as well as well-funded startups such as CleverTap, Mu Sigma and data.ai.
When Fractal started, in Mumbai in 2000, very few knew about machine learning and AI. The Tracxn listing tells you how competitive the space has become—hordes of companies are rushing to make AI-based products and deliver analytics services as global corporations struggle to make sense of the massive amount of data they already possess and generate regularly. So, why are investors backing Fractal?