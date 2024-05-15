How Fractal, India’s first AI unicorn, is prepping for the next race

After completing his bachelor of engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), followed by an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM, Ahmedabad), he took up a job with ANZ Investment Bank in 1998. He followed this with a stint at ICICI Bank. But on 15 August 1999, he told one of his friends, “I’m going to quit by the turn of the millennium, and will start a company."