How Google is walking the AI tightrope

Reid counters that the advent of AI chatbots is helping fuel users wanting more information. So whether they seek it out the old-fashioned way (by googling it) or new ways (by asking ChatGPT), the overall pie of people wanting to discover information is growing.That helps explain why the company says the number of search queries is up while, at the same time, its market share has eroded slightly—falling below 90% this year, to levels not seen in roughly a decade, according to researcher Statcounter.