How India’s Education Tech Giant Got Schooled and Lost $20 Billion in Value

Tech-stock valuations in the U.S. are beginning to look rich again. One likely consequence is the U.S. tech frenzy starting to spread to certain emerging markets.

It is probably a good thing, then, that global investors are getting a timely reminder of what can happen when they rush into what looks like the next big thing without doing their homework. Byju’s, the education-technology company that was once India’s most valuable startup, is planning to raise funds at an implied valuation of $250 million or less—roughly 99% lower than the $22 billion it was valued at as recently as late 2022.

The company’s existing investors, including heavyweights such as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, are furious. But it isn’t totally clear what they can do.

Byju’s problems have been obvious for quite some time. The company delayed releasing its audited results for the 2021 financial year for 18 months due to a dispute over revenue accounting and other practices with Deloitte. Nonetheless, it managed to raise another $250 million just a few weeks after finally releasing its results in September 2022, at the same $22 billion valuation as it had notched in its previous funding round. A few months after that, it was raided by India’s financial crimes agency on suspicion of violating foreign-exchange regulations.

The new rights issue would raise $200 million on an implied valuation of $220 million-$250 million, according to the company, meaning that many existing investors would essentially be wiped out if they don’t participate in the new round.

Last week, a group of investors that own about 35% of the company, including Dutch investment firm Prosus and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, called for a special shareholders meeting to replace the chief executive and reconstitute the board. Byju’s, however, said the existing shareholders agreement doesn’t give investors the right to vote on a management change. The matter most likely will end up in courts, where cases can languish for years.

Beyond the obvious lessons regarding due diligence and not throwing good money after bad, Byju’s struggles could have a dampening effect on the plans of several other Indian tech companies eyeing public markets. According to Kotak Investment Banking, about 15 to 20 Indian internet companies with a valuation over $1 billion, including electric-scooter maker Ola Electric and e-commerce company FirstCry, will go public in the next two years.

V Jayasankar, managing director at Kotak, notes that markets today are much kinder to internet companies than they were two years ago. With the Federal Reserve done increasing rates and U.S. markets already in full party mode, it is probably only a matter of time until some emerging tech markets start feeling tipsy, too. A little sobriety on investors’ part goes a long way.

Write to Megha Mandavia at megha.mandavia@wsj.com