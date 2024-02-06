How India’s Education Tech Giant Got Schooled and Lost $20 Billion in Value

Byju’s problems have been obvious for quite some time. The company delayed releasing its audited results for the 2021 financial year for 18 months due to a dispute over revenue accounting and other practices with Deloitte. Nonetheless, it managed to raise another $250 million just a few weeks after finally releasing its results in September 2022, at the same $22 billion valuation as it had notched in its previous funding round. A few months after that, it was raided by India’s financial crimes agency on suspicion of violating foreign-exchange regulations.