How IndiGo retains its best: Sukhjit Singh Pasricha on employee growth

  Explore insights from Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Group CHRO at IndiGo, on effective employee retention strategies in India's booming aviation industry, addressing unique challenges and leveraging technology.

Updated25 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
The aviation industry in India has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, becoming one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally. As of 2023, India’s domestic air traffic has surged, reaching 140 million passengers, a significant increase from 60 million in 2013. The country's overall passenger traffic, including international travel, crossed 341 million in 2022, projected to reach 520 million by 2037. This growth is driven by rising incomes, a burgeoning middle class, improved airport infrastructure, and government initiatives like the UDAN scheme, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. India is also set to become the third-largest aviation market by 2025, further boosting its strategic global position.

As industries experience growth, attracting top talent becomes crucial, but retaining that talent is equally important. Shine has launched an exciting new campaign, ‘Discussing Retention Strategies: Keeping Your Top Talent,’ where leading HR and Talent Acquisition experts share their insights on effective retention methods in today’s highly competitive market. This initiative provides a unique perspective on how companies are prioritizing talent management, showcasing the innovative strategies employers use to maintain their best employees. It's a valuable resource for both employers and job seekers, offering insights into what truly differentiates top-tier companies in terms of talent retention.

To gain insight into the unique strategies for retaining employees in the dynamic aviation industry, we spoke with Sukhjit Singh Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo. With over 27 years of experience across diverse sectors, Mr. Pasricha has been a key figure in shaping HR strategies for both B2B and B2C businesses. His expertise lies in developing business-aligned HR frameworks, leading transformative HR projects, and enhancing organizational capabilities through effective HR interventions. Before joining IndiGo, Mr. Pasricha held prominent roles, including Chief of HR & Admin at Bajaj Finance, and leadership positions at Bharti Airtel, PepsiCo, and Spice Communications, where he played an instrumental role in building strong HR processes across the board.

Watch the video here:

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you address the unique retention challenges in the aviation industry?

Today, IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights a day, and we have significant growth expansion plans. We operate 365 days a year, 24/7. The jobs may not be as flashy or alluring as they appear from the outside. For airline employees, they are responsible for passenger safety and well-being while managing fast-paced, ever-changing schedules. Many work in shifts. So, one area we focus on is how to make things hassle-free for them. When we say 'hassle-free,' it’s not just about our customers but also our employees - our internal customers. Whether it's commuting, working conditions, or other aspects, we focus on making everything smoother for them.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
