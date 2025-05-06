How IndusInd spotted a ₹600-crore error in its microfinance book
SummaryBanks book interest income from borrowers individually, since they charge different rates to different people, and the interest received from them differs as well. IndusInd's auditors noted it wasn't done that way at the bank.
IndusInd Bank's statutory auditors were reviewing the lender's latest quarterly numbers when they noticed something amiss: the bank had bunched interest income from many microfinance loans together, instead of making individual entries for them. The auditors flagged the matter to the lender, uncovering a ₹600 crore discrepancy, three people aware of the matter said.