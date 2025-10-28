How KFC lost fast food’s chicken crown—and how it plans to win it back
Heather Haddon , Christopher Kuo a , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Oct 2025, 05:02 pm IST
Summary
The veteran chicken chain is battling U.S. sales declines as consumers choose sandwiches and tenders over buckets of fried chicken.
KFC’s trademark red-and-white buckets were born in 1957, when a franchisee filled a cheap but sturdy container with 14 pieces of chicken, rolls and gravy—a full meal that helped make KFC one of America’s biggest fast-food chains.
