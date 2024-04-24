Companies
How L&T is engineering an AI-driven conglomerate
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 24 Apr 2024, 05:02 PM IST
SummaryL&T has embraced artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in its digital journey that broadly revolves around materials, machines, and people
BENGALURU : Most buildings across the campuses of the $25-billion Larsen and Toubro Group (L&T) in India resemble those of any typical engineering and construction company. But here's where much of the similarity ends. When you drive into the Chennai campus that is the digital hub of L&T, for instance, the person you're meeting would already know that you have arrived, thanks to automated geofencing that monitors your location.
