How Lenskart crafted a new vision in the eyewear sector

Lenskart also has four manufacturing plants: in Gurugram and Bhiwadi in Haryana, Singapore, and Dubai. All of them operated far from capacity in 2024-25, clocking a combined utilisation of just 48%. Yet, the company is investing ₹1,500 crore in a new facility in Telangana. One reading of this is that Lenskart is confident of its integrated business model and growth prospects. But if business growth doesn’t keep pace with all the building, it could come back to bite Lenskart.