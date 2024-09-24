How Meta’s smart Ray-Ban glasses spawned a Silicon Valley hit
Meghan Bobrowsky , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Sep 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryVideo-taking capabilities, not AI, have proven to be a key attraction to buyers as the market expects Meta to unveil latest tech-enabled glasses Wednesday.
Mark Zuckerberg has touted virtual-reality headsets as the next big thing. It turns out people may want something simpler: sunglasses with a camera.
