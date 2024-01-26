How Microsoft catapulted to $3 trillion on the back of AI
Tom Dotan , Charley Grant , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jan 2024, 11:56 AM IST
SummarySoftware giant becomes second company ever to reach the mark, boosted in part by its investment in OpenAI
Microsoft on Thursday became the second company ever to end the trading day valued at more than $3 trillion, a milestone reflecting investor optimism that one of the oldest tech companies is leading an artificial-intelligence revolution.
