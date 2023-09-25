How Much Cybersecurity Expertise Do Boards Really Have?

Whatever a board’s composition, most directors aren’t very confident in their board’s ability to handle a cybersecurity incident. While about three-quarters of the directors who responded to the WSJ Pro/National Association of Corporate Directors survey said their board had at least one cybersecurity expert, only 30% rated their board’s ability to oversee a cybersecurity crisis as “expert" or “advanced." That suggests that most companies are still vulnerable to making mistakes in response to breaches—mistakes that will raise questions about the board’s performance, especially if that board doesn’t include someone with experience in cybersecurity.

