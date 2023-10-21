How Nike fell behind in the innovation race
Inti Pacheco , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Oct 2023, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryThe sneaker company faces stiffer competition in the running and lifestyle categories.
Nike made a swift comeback earlier this month in the super-shoe fight when marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum set a world record while wearing a new iteration of the company’s Alphafly 3. But the sneaker maker is losing steam in other races.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less