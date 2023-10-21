How Nike fell behind in the innovation race

Innovation slog

Some consumers and industry analysts say the pace of innovation coming from Oregon-based Nike is slowing. The company in 2017 introduced the lightweight Vaporfly sneaker, which became a lightning rod in elite running competitions amid concerns it granted wearers an unfair advantage. Its first Alphafly sneaker launched in 2020. The sneakers were perceived as groundbreaking years ago, analysts said, but they are also made for runners willing to spend more than $200 and not necessarily for people just looking for something comfortable to wear.