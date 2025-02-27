How Nvidia adapted its chips to stay ahead of an AI industry shift
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Feb 2025, 05:25 PM IST
SummaryThe chip giant has stayed relevant even as DeepSeek and other “reasoning” AI models rise.
Nvidia faced a growing threat early last year: The artificial-intelligence world was shifting in a way that invited competition.
