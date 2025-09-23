How Nvidia is backstopping America’s AI boom
Robbie Whelan , Bradley Olson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Sept 2025, 10:30 am IST
Summary
The chipmaker’s partnership with OpenAI has helped reset market expectations about the startup’s finances.
Nvidia’s move to invest $100 billion into OpenAI to help finance a historic data center build-out has helped reset market expectations about the startup’s shaky finances. It’s a familiar play by the chip giant.
