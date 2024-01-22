How One Debt-Laden Company Could Create a Storm for Private Jets
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jan 2024, 04:48 PM IST
SummaryVistaJet grew to become the world’s second-largest private-jet operator, but at the expense of big debts. Its uncertain future now poses a risk to the market.
Private jets were a rare pandemic winner in the otherwise decimated travel business. Now that they are coming back down to earth, one heavily indebted operator could give the industry a hard landing.
