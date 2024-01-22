How One Debt-Laden Company Could Create a Storm for Private Jets

Were VistaJet to sell some of its Bombardier jets to reduce debt, it would put pressure on used prices. If, in the worst case, the company suddenly collapsed, the impact on the market could be nearly unprecedented. The operator has 94 Challengers—almost as many as the 109 for sale in the entire secondhand market, data by broker Guardian Jet shows. Its 18 Global 7500s, hard-to-move aircraft with a price tag of $60 million each, would overwhelm the eight currently available. Adding to high-end supply, the G700 made by General Dynamics-owned Gulfstream could enter the market later this year.