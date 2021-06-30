How serious is JPMorgan’s $2.5 trillion green ambition?

Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, more than three dozen banks globally have provided $2.7 trillion in lending and underwriting to the fossil fuel industry, according to a report put together by a coalition of environmental groups. JPMorgan was the first to “blow past the quarter-trillion dollar mark in post-Paris fossil financing." Yet the New York bank is by no means alone. If global lenders want their climate pledges to sound credible, they will have to start figuring out what to do with their existing book of business, which, at the current rate, is causing significant damage to the environment.