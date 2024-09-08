How Telegram became criminals’ favorite marketplace
Angus Berwick , Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Sep 2024, 01:04 PM IST
SummaryThe arrest of Telegram’s founder has drawn fresh attention to how pedophile rings, identity thieves and drug traffickers use the app as a shop window to sell their wares.
Elisabet Balk didn’t think twice when she uploaded a selfie and a photo of her national ID card to verify a new social-media account. So it terrified her when she discovered the images were for sale on Telegram, the messaging app.
