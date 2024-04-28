How TikTok lost the war in Washington
Georgia Wells , Kristina Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:29 PM IST
SummaryCoordinated efforts by its critics and missteps by the company led to the law forcing a sale or ban of the popular app.
TikTok spent the past four years trying to fend off a U.S. ban, but it never figured out Washington.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less