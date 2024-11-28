How TikTok’s Trump whisperer changed minds in Washington

Sayegh later indicated to the group he was trying to get Trump himself to join TikTok. TikTok had advantages over other social networks, including never having banned Trump from its platform. Before the April legislation to ban or sell TikTok, the platform had had what executives viewed as productive conversations with the Trump campaign about joining their app, and Sayegh told campaign executives that if Trump joined TikTok, it could help him court young voters.