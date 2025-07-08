How Unilever used AI to make soap go viral
Summary
A campaign for Crumbl cookie-scented Dove was pushed by an army of influencers—with AI help. And Unilever aims to bring the same playbook to more of its humdrum toiletries.
Unilever is turbocharging its influencer marketing efforts in an attempt to make products like Dove soap go viral on social media—and it’s using artificial intelligence to do it.
