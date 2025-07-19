How YouTube won the battle for TV Viewers
Ben Fritz , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 19 Jul 2025, 01:21 PM IST
Summary
A generation that grew up watching YouTubers on tablets and phones have migrated to TVs, and Hollywood is losing ground.
SAN BRUNO, Calif.—The headquarters of the world’s No. 1 source of video entertainment has none of the trappings of a Hollywood studio. There are no posters of popular shows, no writers pitching ideas, no soundstages and no tourists.
