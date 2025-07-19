How YouTube won the battle for TV Viewers

When Kurt Wilms became senior director of product for YouTube on televisions in 2018, the company’s TV app was useful if you knew what you wanted to search for and watch. Since then, the company has worked to make its TV app similar to the ones on phones, with an algorithm that recommends what to watch next and the ability to subscribe and comment. The key differences: Ad formats designed for the TV, a search engine that suggests content that looks best on a big screen, and the ability to navigate it all with a remote.