Howard Schultz is backseat driving Starbucks. That’s a problem for his successor

It all exploded into public view Sunday night when Schultz wrote a LinkedIn post that read like an open letter to shareholders criticizing how Narasimhan and his senior leaders were running the business. On the heels of the company’s weak earnings report, the 70-year-old declared that Starbucks had to improve service to its U.S. customers. He challenged executives to tie on one of the chain’s signature green aprons and better root themselves in the coffee giant’s history and culture.