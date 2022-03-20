Howard Schultz, returning to Starbucks, seeks new start with Baristas

Since the union drive began at Buffalo-area cafes last year, around 140 U.S. Starbucks cafes have petitioned to hold votes on whether their workers should be represented by Starbucks Workers United, formed in the run-up to the Buffalo cafes’ votes in late 2021. Next week, the National Labor Relations Board is slated to count ballots in the first union drive in Mr. Schultz’s primary home of Seattle. Starbucks has petitioned for the federal labor agency to review that vote’s structure, as it has in other elections. So far the company’s appeals haven’t succeeded.