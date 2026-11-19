“India insurance growth story has been attracting global firms, especially with the recent focus on reinsurance and commercial lines, for some time,” says Shubhra Goel, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal India, citing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co's full acquisition of Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd as an example. She said the recent expected distribution changes may make it more attractive to enter or expand in India, inorganically due to reduced valuations of Indian brokers.