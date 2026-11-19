UK-based insurance intermediary Howden Group Holdings is open to acquiring brokers in India as it seeks to expand its presence in the country's growing insurance market. Having taken full ownership of its Indian arm, Howden could consider acquisitions that add expertise and capabilities and not just scale, joining a growing list of global firms eyeing a bigger slice of India's insurance pie.
In growth push, Howden eyes insurance broker buyouts in India
SummaryHaving taken full ownership of its Indian arm, Howden could consider acquisitions that add expertise and capabilities and not just scale, joining a growing list of global firms eyeing a bigger slice of India's insurance pie.
UK-based insurance intermediary Howden Group Holdings is open to acquiring brokers in India as it seeks to expand its presence in the country's growing insurance market. Having taken full ownership of its Indian arm, Howden could consider acquisitions that add expertise and capabilities and not just scale, joining a growing list of global firms eyeing a bigger slice of India's insurance pie.
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