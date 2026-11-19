UK-based insurance intermediary Howden Group Holdings is open to acquiring brokers in India as it seeks to expand its presence in the country's growing insurance market. Having taken full ownership of its Indian arm, Howden could consider acquisitions that add expertise and capabilities and not just scale, joining a growing list of global firms eyeing a bigger slice of India's insurance pie.
UK-based insurance intermediary Howden Group Holdings is open to acquiring brokers in India as it seeks to expand its presence in the country's growing insurance market. Having taken full ownership of its Indian arm, Howden could consider acquisitions that add expertise and capabilities and not just scale, joining a growing list of global firms eyeing a bigger slice of India's insurance pie.
“Could we acquire assets in India? Absolutely,” Rohan Bhappu, chief executive officer of Howden Asia, told Mint in an interview.
Governed by the sector regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the role of an insurance broker is to help customers choose the right product.
This space has seen heightened deal activity in the past couple of years, with global insurers and private equity firms looking to tap into the India opportunity. For instance, Blackstone bought a 70% stake in Ace Insurance Brokers for about ₹1,700 crore, Financial Express reported in October 2025; Lockton, a US-based privately held insurance brokerage firm, acquired Arihant Insurance Broking Services Ltd in 2024.
Howden received Irdai's approval in 2022 to raise its stake in Howden Insurance Brokers India Pvt. Ltd from 49% to 100%. This was after it bought out the stakes of Praveen Vashishta, now the chairman of Howden India, and Aruna Chainani, who had set up the business in 2004 and held 46% and 5%, respectively.
“India insurance growth story has been attracting global firms, especially with the recent focus on reinsurance and commercial lines, for some time,” says Shubhra Goel, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal India, citing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co's full acquisition of Edelweiss Insurance Brokers Ltd as an example. She said the recent expected distribution changes may make it more attractive to enter or expand in India, inorganically due to reduced valuations of Indian brokers.
Bhappu, who took over as Asia chief executive role in October last year, said Howden would look for brokers that add expertise in a geography, solution or capability, rather than just size. Globally, the group manages over $45 billion of premium on behalf of clients.
“We are not making acquisitions simply to gain scale; we believe we can grow organically,” he said, adding that it would also not buy a platform for its technology, which it can build itself.
So far, Howden's India growth has been organic. It had 517 employees in India as of end March and plans more than 100 sales hires by December. Globally, the firm added about 4,000 people between June 2025 and October 2026 to reach 25,000 across 57 countries.
The company said it is looking to list in the future, with only a small portion of its shares floated. Employees currently own 32.8% and are its largest shareholder group globally.
“Employee shareholding is very important and will continue after an IPO (initial public offering),” Bhappu said, adding that employees have received £1.4 billion over the past 12 years by selling their shares.
Exuding optimism on Howden's growth prospects, the chief executive said: “If you use dollars, the goal is about $12 billion in revenue by 2030. Our latest results in the public domain put revenue at about $4 billion. We are targeting a 30% Ebitda margin.”
Bhappu said Irdai’s recent consultation paper on distribution would affect part of Howden’s business.
In its paper released in September, ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’, Irdai mooted changes to how insurers pay commissions to intermediaries such as agents, brokers and banks. Several insurers and banks have said these changes could hurt their distribution income.
“Our business is very well-diversified, and we are not overly reliant on one product. There will be an impact, but we are a young, nimble and ambitious firm, and we can adapt and rebuild,” he said.
Howden has also worked with the marine industry on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where war-risk pricing has swung sharply. Vessels entering the Persian Gulf paid only a nominal additional premium before the conflict, according to Bhappu.
Rates rose to about 5% once hostilities began and to 7.5-10% after further attacks, dipped to about 1% for a week during a brief ceasefire in June, and are now at 6.5-7.5% as more ships use the route, he said, adding that quotes remain valid for only 24 hours.
“It does not help clients to pay ₹10 today and ₹60 tomorrow; it affects them tremendously,” Bhappu said.
On cyber insurance, Bhappu said claims have risen significantly. “Many incidents go unreported. A large part of the industry remains uninsured," he said. "And even where insurance exists, there is underinsurance.”
He said data centres are proving harder to cover. “Capacity for data centres is quite constrained currently,” Bhappu said, adding that the industry is working hard to keep pace “but is struggling to do so”.