By Prathik Jayaprakash and Anand Gopal R

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell about 16% on Tuesday as investors focused on the company's shrinking margins amid soaring costs, even as strong AI demand boosted its full-year revenue outlook.

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The stock has more than doubled this year through Monday's close, but is set to lose about $10 billion in market value if current losses hold. On Monday, HPE soared more than 17% as an Nvidia-fueled rally lifted AI stocks.

HPE forecast adjusted operating margin for the fiscal year ending October 2027 between 14% and 15%, from 15.1% in fiscal 2026. At its Cloud and AI unit, which includes servers and storage and is a key growth driver, HPE expects annual fiscal margin of about 14%, down from 15.2% in the previous fiscal.

HPE finance chief Marie Myers said on an earnings call that costs were rising faster than pricing and margins would take a hit in the second half of the year as the company ships more AI servers.

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"When input costs go up and you don't pass enough of that along, you have to hit your margins and that clearly showed," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

"That raises concerns that the pricing tailwinds are beginning to fade. With supply shortages expected through 2028, that will take a bite out of margins," he added.

However, robust demand for AI servers demand helped drive a 50% jump in HPE's fourth-quarter revenue to $14.55 billion, topping estimates. The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth between 27% and 35%, up from its earlier forecast of 13% to 17%.

"The market seems to be acutely sensitive to any potential changes in profit margins when it comes to tech companies these days," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

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"HPE's solid numbers and robust forecast certainly don't seem to justify today's market's reaction."

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash and Anand ​Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Diti Pujara)