HSBC Is Said to Lose Another Top IPO Banker for the Middle East

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of equity capital markets for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa is set to leave, the latest departure as the lender undergoes a sweeping overhaul.

Christopher Laing is set to exit the bank after eight years, according to people familiar with the matter, during which HSBC became one of the top arrangers for share sales in the budding Middle Eastern market. He was part of the team that helped arrange Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion listing in 2019, the largest IPO on record.

Laing’s departure comes as HSBC undergoes a broad shake-up under Chief Executive Georges Elhedery, with the lender cutting jobs and scaling back its investment banking footprint in Europe, the UK and the Americas.

Although the Middle East remains one of the few regions where it still aims to pursue mandates on transactions and listings, the UK-based lender also recently lost its head of ECM in Saudi Arabia to PJT deNovo.

Laing did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

Over the past four months, the bank has relocated three managing directors from London to the Middle East, and is also planning to move some junior bankers to the region from the US and London, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“We are fully committed to investing in our investment banking franchise in the Middle East and have relocated talent from across our global network to build on our ECM and M&A practice in the region,” an HSBC spokesperson said in a statement, while declining to comment on Laing’s departure.

The Middle East has become an active market for share sales as regional governments pursue sweeping privatization programs to develop local capital markets. Companies have raised over $5.3 billion from initial public offerings in the Gulf so far this year, comparable to last year’s levels despite tariff turmoil and regional tensions.

HSBC has consistently ranked in the top four arrangers for IPOs in the Gulf by deal volume since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Laing joined HSBC in 2017 from Deutsche Bank, where he’d been head of its emerging markets ECM franchise, according to his LinkedIn profile.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com