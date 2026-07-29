State-run HUDCO targets zero NPAs by FY27-end as loan book nears ₹2 trillion

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is targeting a ₹2 trillion loan book while aiming to bring its non-performing assets (NPAs) down to zero by the end of the current fiscal, according to chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.
Speaking to Mint, Kulshrestha said the lender's remaining stressed assets are under resolution procedure and the company expects early resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
"We are well on track to bring down NPA to zero. We should achieve it within this fiscal," he said.
The gross NPA of the Delhi-based housing and infrastructure financier currently stands at ₹1,668.86 crore, while net NPA is at ₹82.43 crore. The gap between the gross NPA and net NPA shows that the provisioning coverage ratio of HUDCO is 95%, meaning most bad loans have already been fully provided for and are unlikely to materially affect the company's books, Kulshrestha said.