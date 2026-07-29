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State-run HUDCO targets zero NPAs by FY27-end as loan book nears ₹2 trillion

Manas PimpalkhareRituraj Baruah
2 min read29 Jul 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Hudco's chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.
Hudco's chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.
Summary

HUDCO aims to eliminate bad loans by FY27-end as NCLT resolutions near completion. It is also expanding into rental housing, green energy and urban infrastructure to fuel growth.

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NEW DELHI : Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is targeting a 2 trillion loan book while aiming to bring its non-performing assets (NPAs) down to zero by the end of the current fiscal, according to chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.

NEW DELHI : Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is targeting a 2 trillion loan book while aiming to bring its non-performing assets (NPAs) down to zero by the end of the current fiscal, according to chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.

Speaking to Mint, Kulshrestha said the lender's remaining stressed assets are under resolution procedure and the company expects early resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Speaking to Mint, Kulshrestha said the lender's remaining stressed assets are under resolution procedure and the company expects early resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"We are well on track to bring down NPA to zero. We should achieve it within this fiscal," he said.

The gross NPA of the Delhi-based housing and infrastructure financier currently stands at 1,668.86 crore, while net NPA is at 82.43 crore. The gap between the gross NPA and net NPA shows that the provisioning coverage ratio of HUDCO is 95%, meaning most bad loans have already been fully provided for and are unlikely to materially affect the company's books, Kulshrestha said.

Also Read | Primus, HDFC Capital join hands for ₹2,000 cr senior housing

The asset quality also improved during the June quarter. Gross NPA narrowed to 0.96% at the end of Q1FY27 from 1.34% a year earlier, while net NPA declined to 0.048% from 0.053%, according to the company's quarterly results announced on Monday.

Growth engines

The clean-up comes as the state-run lender diversifies beyond its traditional housing finance business into urban infrastructure, renewable energy and rental housing to support the next phase of loan growth.

HUDCO is working with the governments of Maharashtra and Odisha to finance rental accommodation projects, particularly in industrial corridors, and is drafting a new policy for the segment.

"We are working on a new policy for rental housing. We are already in talks with Odisha and Maharashtra. We will expand it further going ahead," he said.

HUDCO will finance such projects with support from viability gap funding by state governments and private developers, while capping rental annuity, Kulshrestha said.

Also Read | Northern Arc to ramp up direct lending, diversify into affordable housing

The company also plans to step up lending for infrastructure in emerging satellite cities, renewable energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Amid India's energy transition, HUDCO's loan portfolio for green power projects stands at 2,390 crore, according to its Q1FY27 investor presentation.

"We plan to expand our green power portfolio going ahead," he said.

The company's broader sustainability portfolio totals 20,783.67 crore, including green power. The largest component is water supply, treatment plants and pipeline projects, with cumulative lending of 16,507.94 crore. HUDCO's affordable housing portfolio currently stands at 42,445 crore.

Strong momentum

Loan sanctions in the first quarter of FY27 rose 91% year-on-year to 65,485 crore, compared with 34,224 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read | Affordable housing push falters as PSU banks meet just a third of FY26 goals

The company's total loan book has now reached 1.73 trillion.

Kulshrestha attributed the strong growth to rising investments in infrastructure projects such as highways, airports, new cities and urban infrastructure.

HUDCO reported a 35.05% year-on-year rise in net profit to 851.11 crore for the April-June quarter, while revenue from operations increased 26.55% to 3,717.17 crore.

At around 12.50 pm, HUDCO shares on the BSE were trading at 197.75, up 1.67% from the previous close.

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Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesState-run HUDCO targets zero NPAs by FY27-end as loan book nears ₹2 trillion

State-run HUDCO targets zero NPAs by FY27-end as loan book nears ₹2 trillion

Manas PimpalkhareRituraj Baruah
2 min read29 Jul 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Hudco's chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.
Hudco's chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.
Summary

HUDCO aims to eliminate bad loans by FY27-end as NCLT resolutions near completion. It is also expanding into rental housing, green energy and urban infrastructure to fuel growth.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is targeting a 2 trillion loan book while aiming to bring its non-performing assets (NPAs) down to zero by the end of the current fiscal, according to chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.

NEW DELHI : Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) is targeting a 2 trillion loan book while aiming to bring its non-performing assets (NPAs) down to zero by the end of the current fiscal, according to chairman and managing director Sanjay Kulshrestha.

Speaking to Mint, Kulshrestha said the lender's remaining stressed assets are under resolution procedure and the company expects early resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Speaking to Mint, Kulshrestha said the lender's remaining stressed assets are under resolution procedure and the company expects early resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"We are well on track to bring down NPA to zero. We should achieve it within this fiscal," he said.

The gross NPA of the Delhi-based housing and infrastructure financier currently stands at 1,668.86 crore, while net NPA is at 82.43 crore. The gap between the gross NPA and net NPA shows that the provisioning coverage ratio of HUDCO is 95%, meaning most bad loans have already been fully provided for and are unlikely to materially affect the company's books, Kulshrestha said.

Also Read | Primus, HDFC Capital join hands for ₹2,000 cr senior housing

The asset quality also improved during the June quarter. Gross NPA narrowed to 0.96% at the end of Q1FY27 from 1.34% a year earlier, while net NPA declined to 0.048% from 0.053%, according to the company's quarterly results announced on Monday.

Growth engines

The clean-up comes as the state-run lender diversifies beyond its traditional housing finance business into urban infrastructure, renewable energy and rental housing to support the next phase of loan growth.

HUDCO is working with the governments of Maharashtra and Odisha to finance rental accommodation projects, particularly in industrial corridors, and is drafting a new policy for the segment.

"We are working on a new policy for rental housing. We are already in talks with Odisha and Maharashtra. We will expand it further going ahead," he said.

HUDCO will finance such projects with support from viability gap funding by state governments and private developers, while capping rental annuity, Kulshrestha said.

Also Read | Northern Arc to ramp up direct lending, diversify into affordable housing

The company also plans to step up lending for infrastructure in emerging satellite cities, renewable energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Amid India's energy transition, HUDCO's loan portfolio for green power projects stands at 2,390 crore, according to its Q1FY27 investor presentation.

"We plan to expand our green power portfolio going ahead," he said.

The company's broader sustainability portfolio totals 20,783.67 crore, including green power. The largest component is water supply, treatment plants and pipeline projects, with cumulative lending of 16,507.94 crore. HUDCO's affordable housing portfolio currently stands at 42,445 crore.

Strong momentum

Loan sanctions in the first quarter of FY27 rose 91% year-on-year to 65,485 crore, compared with 34,224 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read | Affordable housing push falters as PSU banks meet just a third of FY26 goals

The company's total loan book has now reached 1.73 trillion.

Kulshrestha attributed the strong growth to rising investments in infrastructure projects such as highways, airports, new cities and urban infrastructure.

HUDCO reported a 35.05% year-on-year rise in net profit to 851.11 crore for the April-June quarter, while revenue from operations increased 26.55% to 3,717.17 crore.

At around 12.50 pm, HUDCO shares on the BSE were trading at 197.75, up 1.67% from the previous close.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policyRead more

, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

Read Less
Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries Read more

and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesState-run HUDCO targets zero NPAs by FY27-end as loan book nears ₹2 trillion
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