Huhtamaki India plots big M&A push with up to $500 million in kitty
This comes in the backdrop of a consolidation wave playing out in the packaging industry, with large companies such as Essel Propack, Manjushree as well as Huhtamaki looking to acquire assets in a bid to expand their product and geographical base.
MUMBAI : Armed with a $400-500 million war chest, Finnish packaging major Huhtamaki Group’s Indian subsidiary is looking to scoop up local assets in a bid to expand its product base and bulk up revenues, two people with knowledge of the development said.